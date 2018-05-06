Road construction scheduled in Grass Valley, around county

Clark Street between Colfax Avenue and Race Street will be closed to through traffic for paving work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Also, Colfax Avenue between Hansen Way and Kidder Street will be closed to through traffic for underground utility work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials ask drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Caltrans, meanwhile, is alerting motorists to expect lane and ramp closures, as well as one-way traffic controls, in the Grass Valley and Nevada City area as maintenance crews perform emergency paving repairs on Highways 20 and 49.

The paving work is scheduled to take place as follows, with work expected to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day:

Today, the right lane of eastbound Highway 20 from the Idaho Maryland Road off-ramp to the Dorsey Drive off-ramp. The eastbound on-ramp from Idaho Maryland Road to eastbound Highway 20 will be closed.

Tuesday, the right lane of westbound Highway 20 from the Brunswick Road on-ramp to the Idaho Maryland Road off-ramp. The westbound on-ramps from both Brunswick Road and Dorsey Drive to westbound Highway 20 will be closed: Brunswick Road ramp 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dorsey Drive ramp noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 from Star Lumber (south of Reader Ranch Rd.) to the Yuba River South Fork bridge.

Friday one-way traffic controls on Highway 49 from the Yuba River South Fork Bridge to the Independence Trail trailhead.

Motorists are encouraged to plan for delays and adjust their travel time accordingly. Weather or other unexpected events may delay or prolong the work, according to officials.

Source: City of Grass Valley, CalTrans