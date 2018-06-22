River Valley Community Bank to open Auburn branch

River Valley Community Bank has received formal approval from banking regulators to proceed with opening a new, full service, branch office in Auburn, according to a release.

The bank first opened for business in Yuba City in 2006 and opened a second branch in Grass Valley in 2013.

The bank is primarily focused on meeting business and commercial banking needs but also has a full suite of competitive personal banking products, services and banking technology. River Valley has consistently received high customer satisfaction ratings based on periodic customer survey feedback.

"We are excited to be expanding our bank to serve the Auburn market," River Valley Community Bank President and CEO John M. Jelavich said. "We believe our brand of banking, along with our competitive products and services, will be well received by local businesses, nonprofits, and consumers who desire the community banking experience we deliver. We see Auburn as a natural fit for our bank, and we will work hard to demonstrate our commitment to serving the community."

The Auburn Branch will be located at 905 Lincoln Way, Suite #100 and is expected to open this summer.

For more information go to http://www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at 530-821- 2469.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: River Valley Community Bank