Rising to the challenge: Dr. Brian Evans settles in as CEO of hospital

Longtime Nevada City resident and local physician Brian Evans, MD, is settling into a new role in a very familiar setting as President and CEO of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Late last year, the SNMH Board of Directors selected Evans from a national search to head the hospital upon the retirement of Katherine A. Medeiros. The official transition took place over the last month.

After spending the past two years as Chief Medical Officer at Dignity Health Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento, Evans says he's received an extremely warm welcome upon his return.

"Coming back to Sierra Nevada has given me an opportunity to examine what the hospital truly means to our community," he says. "We care for our neighbors and friends, and even our family members here. The level of commitment from our hospital team members is astonishing."

Evans first arrived at SNMH some 18 years ago as an emergency room physician. He later became Medical Director of the Emergency Department, and then Vice President of Medical Affairs for the hospital from 2013-2016. Numerous community health collaborations are attributed to his focused attention.

In his new role, Evans will be unveiling his leadership approach and vision for the hospital over the coming months. But first, he is doing plenty of listening.

Evans has made himself available to staff members through town hall meetings, which he co-hosted with Medeiros, and he has implemented a new weekly update which he personally pens and sends to all employees.

"It's really nice hearing directly from the CEO each week," says Suzy Crabtree, Clerical Supervisor of Diagnostic Imaging. "He gets out there in the trenches, connecting with staff and sharing stories and photos from different departments. I think we all find it comforting to have a familiar figure who already knows how our hospital and our community operate."

Evans is also reconnecting with local service organizations, and says he remains particularly committed to working with the agencies focused on the needs of patients with substance use disorders and behavioral health challenges.

"There are so many entities working together to help these deserving patients, which improves the community for everyone," he says.

As Evans communicates, he frequently emphasizes how important it is for the hospital to remain strong and vibrant.

"Our hospital is a community asset. We can expect changes in health care to accelerate, and this will inevitably place pressure on smaller community hospitals like ours. This is why I am committed to communicating with our community, and working together to ensure that we are able to serve it for generations to come."

He credits the nurses, physicians and staff members at SNMH for their professional abilities and training. "From our board certified Emergency physicians, to our hospitalist program, Orthopedic program, Cancer Center, and every team member supporting patients and the hospital's operations, we are here for this community."

Evans received his bachelor's degree from UC Davis, and his medical degree from UCLA. He completed his residency at the UC Davis Medical Center, and recently completed coursework for his MBA at California State University Sacramento, which should culminate this spring.

"This region is extraordinary and has everything one could want, from natural beauty to arts and cultural programming, fine dining, and outdoor activities. I couldn't be more excited to ensure that the medical care we provide for our community continues to be top-notch in every way," he says.