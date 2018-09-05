Ring the dinner bell: Bear River Ag, Cheer teams hold annual Drive-Thru BBQ

The Bear River High School Future Farmers of America, in conjunction with Bear River Cheer, will be holding its annual Drive-Thru BBQ 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 in front of the school's library.

In contrast to many other fundraisers, where community members gather for a meal or similar event, the Drive-Thru BBQ is exactly what the name implies: those who are interested buy a $45 ticket in advance which allows them to pick up their meal curbside to enjoy at home.

The meal consists of a whole tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner rolls and homemade cookies.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Bear River agriculture department's Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/BearRiverAg or by emailing mperry@njuhsd.com. Members of the ag and cheer teams will also be carrying tickets for sale at school sporting events leading up to the fundraiser.

Morgan Perry, Bear River's agriculture mechanics instructor, said funds raised by the barbecue will be split evenly between the two departments.

The cheer squad will use the money for new mats and safety equipment while the agriculture department will use funds for travel to national and state conventions and competitions.

Travel, Perry said, can be costly for students, and the goal is for as many of them to participate as possible.

"We have such amazing kids and we don't want monetary constraints to ever be an issue," Perry said. "The money goes toward supplementing the cost or even making the cost free for our students."

Jordan Scott, coach of Bear River's cheer squad, said you can't put a price on safety. Her team plans to spend its earnings on new mats and uniforms. Additionally, she said, the cost of acquiring proper licensing for the music her squad uses has skyrocketed in recent years.

"The laws of (licensing) music have changed and it's actually costing a lot more money for us to acquire music for our routines," said Scott. "It's kind of a burden on us."

The team also has a need for special mats, which Scott said are expensive even though they are buying them used.

The two teams work closely with each other to ensure the success of the fundraiser. The cheerleaders sell the tickets and the FFA members barbecue and package the meals. The evening of the barbecue, the cheerleaders deliver the meals curbside.

"We work hand in hand," said Scott.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@gmail.com or 530-477-4231.