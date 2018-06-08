Riding the rails at the railroad museum

Riding the rails at the railroad museumThe Union staffJune 8, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) The Union staffJune 8, 2018ALAN RIQUELMY/ariquelmy@theunion.comLes Wilmunder, left, sits at the controls of an engine. John Dodds, to his right, is one of several attendees to the Sierra Narrow Gauge Conference he...Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.comKim Proctor, from left, Craig Stahle and Dana Milner work for the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad & Transportation Museum. They restore equipment ...Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.comFans descended this weekend on the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad & Transportation Museum. Attendees had the opportunity to ride the rails at the...Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.comTrain operators take a quick break during the Sierra Narrow Gauge Conference.Alan Riquelmy/ariquelmy@theunion.comTwo historic cabooses are attached to a 1927 Plymouth switching engine on tracks at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad & Transportation Museum.Prev of imagesNextAttendees descended this weekend on the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad & Transportation Museum. The Sierra Narrow Gauge Conference drew train enthusiasts to the Nevada City museum, where they rode on trains and took photos. Share Tweet Trending In: Local NewsElk Grove man dies in South Yuba RiverNevada County sheriff’s race heads to likely November runoffNevada County district attorney race remains tightSabrina Distura, accused in deaths of Nevada Union students, appears in courtTrending SitewideElk Grove man dies in South Yuba RiverTHE UNION NOW: Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroomNevada County sheriff’s race heads to likely November runoffNevada County district attorney race remains tight