Riding against racism (photo gallery)

Hundreds gathered along the streets of downtown Nevada City Friday afternoon, to stand ­­­­— or cycle — in solidarity against racism.

A group of nearly 100 K-12 students rode alongside two local young black boys who say they were racially harassed while riding their bikes in April.

The boys chose for the route of Friday's ride to pass by the location of that event in order to create a positive memory of that area.

The parading peloton of pupils garnered praise from those on the street as they made their way down Broad Street toward their terminus at the Stone House.

Those on the streets waved signs such as Black Lives Matter, and Diversity is Beautiful before joining the racial justice riders at the Stone House where a patio celebration was scheduled with speakers and music.

