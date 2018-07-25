Ridge Road PG&E construction to end soon in Nevada County

Pacific Gas & Electric officials said Wednesday that they expect a capacity reinforcement project on Ridge Road to be completed by Aug. 15, the day local schools including Nevada Union High School are slated to open their doors for the 2018-19 academic year.

The project involved the utility company installing about 1,000 feet of 8-inch plastic pipe, said Brandi Merlo, a marketing and communications specialist with PG&E. The piping replaces 6-inch steel line.

Work on the project began on June 20, and Merlo said PG&E customers in the immediate area were notified of the construction via mail or automated phone call.

