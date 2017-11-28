Rideout Health Foundation board members asked to resign

Members of the Rideout Health Foundation board of directors were reportedly asked to sign letters of resignation earlier this week by the hospital's governing board or else be removed from their position.

Information came from some of the foundation's members who asked to remain anonymous until after a Tuesday board meeting.

Board of Directors Chairperson Janice Nall said in an email that there will be structural changes due to Rideout's affiliation with Adventist Health, which are typical in such a transaction.

"We value the commitment of all Rideout's supporters and look forward to working together for the best interest of the community," she said.

Adventist President Bill Wing could not be reached for comment late Friday.

"The Rideout Health Foundation promotes the philanthropic contributions that advance the mission of Rideout Health," the Foundation's website reads. The board of directors includes Karm Bains, Venu Kondle, Donna Bertolini, Jim Buchan, Victor Fernandez, Darin Gale, Rick Rhody, Dick Sanchez, Sarb Atwal and Sandra Mitchell, according to its website.

Tuesday will reportedly be the last foundation board meeting with the current members. The meeting will be at 979 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at noon, though it is unclear if the meeting will be open to the public.

In signing ceremonies last month sealing the deal for an affiliation between Adventist Health and Rideout, officials said the foundation would remain in place. It is not clear whether the call for board member resignations means local replacements will be made.

In March, Rideout Health announced it would lay off 106 employees, discontinue specific services and separate from its clinics in Nevada County. Rideout announced the four clinics in Nevada County would no longer be associated with Rideout Health — three primary care clinics and one cardiology clinic. Rideout Health was responsible for operating the clinics, employing staff members and bringing in physicians to work out of the facilities.

The Sierra Doctors Medical Group, based in Auburn for 33 years, has since opened at the Colfax Avenue space left vacant by Rideout St. Moritz.

Jake Abbott is a reporter for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat. Contact him at jabbott@appealdemocrat.com.