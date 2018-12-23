Rick Kalb: There’s more to retirement than rates of return

Filling the retirement bucket with enough money is one thing. Protecting it and creating the right spigots from which to draw money from a portfolio so it's not outlived is quite another.

Greg and Barbara recently moved to the area with the hope of retiring in a few years. They are interviewing financial planners referred to them by new friends and colleagues.

They met with me just last week. After reviewing their accounts, I told them they had done a wonderful job of accumulating a healthy nest egg for their retirement. I congratulated them both for a job "half" well done. They both looked at me rather perplexed since they had accumulated what seemed to be an adequate amount for a comfortable retirement.

Greg asked, "What do you mean 'half' well done?"

I informed them that even though they had accumulated enough money to retire if they wanted, they were still vulnerable to several risks that could dramatically reduce their portfolio if they didn't make some changes.

"Is it a market risk?" Greg guessed. "If so, that's why we're meeting with you."

I responded that market risk is only one of the threats for which they needed to better plan.

Barbara was starting to look a bit concerned. I assured them both with a little extra thinking and the implementation of some wealth protection strategies they would be fine. They were both eager to learn more.

– Market volatility: The only thing we can be certain of is that the market will fluctuate. No one can predict the ups and downs. However, poor and even flat market performance, especially early in retirement, can significantly impact how long your money will last. Is your money positioned in the market in a diversified portfolio in accordance with your risk/reward profile?

– Longevity: People are living longer. We need to be realistic as to how long we may live so that we don't outlast our money.

Greg and Barbara are in great physical shape. They exercise and take great care of themselves. Based on actuarial life tables, at Greg's age of 62 he has a life expectancy of 20 more years; according to the table Barbara at age 59 has another 25 years. That's average.

I asked if they are in better or worse physical shape than most of their friends and colleagues. They both answered better. Both their parents are still living; the oldest parent is 93. This equates to great genetics.

They may need to have their money last for 35 or 45 more years. It's important to think about a budget for your retirement years so that you can be comfortable for the duration of your life.

– Health care risks and long-term care risks: According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services someone turning 65 today has almost a 70 percent chance of needing some type of long-term care in his or her lifetime.

Those services are typically not covered by health insurance and are only minimally covered by Medicare. Costs are rising faster than the overall rate of inflation and can be significant, depending on the type of care that is needed. Where would that money come from? A long-term care event is something that could derail even the best retirement plan.

– Inflation and taxes: Both impact your purchasing power. The purchasing power of one hundred thousand dollars today could be cut in half in just 15 years. With taxes, all the money put into tax-deferred accounts will be subject to tax when you begin taking withdrawals. Have taxes been considered while planning for your retirement?

– Legacy planning: Greg and Barbara were concerned about what assets they would be able to leave to kids, grandkids, and charities. Knowing this was important to them, we were able to create a plan to make sure they could leave a legacy for others.

These were risks Greg and Barbara had not really considered. However, by creating a logical, well thought-out plan for retirement and consequently redirecting some assets to more diverse asset classes with more tax advantages, we were able to mitigate some of these potential issues.

Thinking through these risks gave Greg and Barbara some peace of mind about their retirement and gave them permission to spend the money they have worked so hard for and saved. They can enjoy themselves during retirement knowing they will not run out of money and be able to give to others beyond their lifetime in the most tax efficient way possible.

Greg and Barbara showed great responsibility to themselves and those they love by getting a second opinion.

