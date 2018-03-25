Retirement workshop offered for Nevada County teachers

Nevada County teachers considering retirement in 2018, or those a few years away from retirement, are encourage to attend a workshop slated for Thursday to assist with planning.

The California Retired Teachers Association in conjunction with the State Teachers Retirement System ( CalSTRS) is presenting a "demystifying retirement event" for teachers considering retirement this year or in the distant future. The workshop is designed to provide information as teachers prepare for this transition.

The workshop is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in the Hauser Room in the former Nevada County Office of Education site, at Ridge Road and Nevada City Highway in Nevada City. The program will include a presentation by Charlene Bode of CalSTRS, Barbara Ellingson, president of Division 51, CalRTA, and Polly Bacich, past president, CalRTA.

This is a group event, not meant for personal financial reviews. The workshop is free to CalSTRS members and their spouses /Partners

Pre-registration is required. RSVP to Barbara Ellingson at randb1959@sbcglobal.net.

Source: California Retired Teachers Association