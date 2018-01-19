Retired Nevada City Police Officer Michael Harrison dies

Former Nevada City Police Officer Michael Harrison died last month, according to a news release from the Nevada City Police Department.

"We mourn the loss of retired Officer Michael Harrison who passed away on Dec. 18, 2017," the release states. "Officer Harrison served the Nevada City Police Department with distinction for over 20 years after settling in Nevada City. He is well known for his love of the job and of the people he served. He always said, if he wasn't having fun he wasn't working. Officer Harrison worked in the true spirit of community policing, building strong positive relationships with those he encountered."

According to the release, after retiring from the police department, Harrison continued his public service by joining the civilian police force in Kosovo through the United Nations. Again, the release states, he enjoyed his work with the community and touring the area during his off hours.