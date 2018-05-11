Retired Grass Valley Police Department officials endorse Smethers for Nevada County Sheriff

Smethers gets three endorsements

Three retired officials with the Grass Valley Police Department have announced their endorsement of Bill Smethers for Nevada County Sheriff.

Mel Mouser, retired Chief of Police, along with Jerod Johnson and David Remillard, both retired captains announced their endorsement.

The combined years of service of the three is over 70 years.

"Bill has demonstrated difficult decision-making skills, backed up with administrative effectiveness that will be absolutely necessary to insure success in this undertaking," Mouser said. "The public, along with all the staff of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office deserves the dedicated, resourceful leadership that Bill provides."

Johnson called Smethers a strong ethical leader.

Recommended Stories For You

"While some candidates for sheriff have already retired or come from other agencies, Bill Smethers is a life-long resident of Nevada County who has risen through the ranks of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office and truly understands the needs of our community," Johnson said.

Remillard added, "I've worked with Bill for more than 20 years and have found him to be a trusted career law enforcement officer who has the confidence of the current sheriff's deputies, past and present law enforcement officials, and the community. His invaluable internal knowledge of the Sheriff's Office day-to-day operations, coupled with his concern and care for the entire community, make him the best choice for Sheriff."

Source: Smethers for Sheriff campaign