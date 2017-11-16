Report: Sierra College among top 150 community colleges in US

The Aspen Institute, an international nonprofit think tank and research organization, has rated Sierra College among the top 150 of the 2,400 community colleges in the United States.

This makes the college eligible to compete for Aspen's 2019 top prize of $1 million for excellence in education.

Known for the annual Aspen Ideas Festival where leaders from around the world meet in its namesake Colorado ski town, one of the Institute's missions is to promote proven new ideas in education. The Aspen Prize is awarded for achievements in: quality of learning, access for underserved students, the percentage of students who earn degrees or certificates, and the number who land jobs and earn good salaries.

The Aspen Institute will name ten finalists for the prize in May 2018 and then visit each top-ten campus to select the grand prize winner in spring 2019.

"Through this competition, we're working to inspire community colleges across the country," said Josh Wyner, director of Aspen Education. "We're working to ensure that more students succeed in college and, beyond the campus, succeed in their lives."

