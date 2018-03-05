Report released on homelessness with case studies, resources and strategies

A report released last week by the League of California Cities and the California State Association of Counties details tools and resources that cities and counties are using to address the needs of homeless residents in their communities. The report is the culmination of more than a year of work by a joint task force formed in the fall of 2016.

Co-chaired by Grass Valley Council Member Jan Arbuckle and Yolo County Supervisor Oscar Villegas, the Joint City County Homelessness Task Force includes elected officials, municipal housing and homelessness leaders and city and county attorneys. The group met several times over the course of 18 months to analyze the issue, collect resources and identify best practices at the local level that can be replicated in other jurisdictions.

The report, prepared by the Institute for Local Government, offers information and research, case studies of innovative city and county programs addressing homelessness, funding resources and a template that local governments can use to create a homelessness plan.

"California's homelessness crisis affects cities and counties throughout the state and we can't begin to address the needs of our homeless residents without resources, best practices and collaboration," said Arbuckle. "This report represents the cities and counties of California coming together to work proactively on one of our state's greatest challenges. We can only hope to find solutions that help house and provide services for our homeless residents through a joint effort by cities, counties, the state and federal government. Our task force has documented a range of innovative programs and initiatives that can serve as best practices and be replicated by other cities and counties throughout the state."

Source: League of California Cities and California State Association of Counties