Report of trespasser at Grass Valley tow yard leads to arrest

The tow yard employee heard a noise and saw the beam from a flashlight in the Idaho-Maryland Road business.

Moments later Grass Valley police arrived and arrested Aaron James Ciaffoni, 38, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Ciaffoni faces charges of second-degree burglary, receipt of stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and an unrelated felony count. Arrested early Tuesday, Ciaffoni remained jailed that day under $52,500 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Bates, officers responded around 2 a.m. to the tow yard after the employee called authorities. They spotted Ciaffoni walking from a wrecked car left in the yard. The officers found him with a laptop and miscellaneous vehicle parts — items taken from the vehicle.

Police also found a methamphetamine pipe on Ciaffoni, Bates said.