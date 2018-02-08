Report: Former staff for state Sen. Ted Gaines paid after ouster over sexual harassment allegations

Report: Former Gaines staffer still paid after ouster

A former chief of staff for state Sen. Ted Gaines has been paid some $260,000 by his former boss and his wife's political campaigns since he was ousted from his position over sexual harassment allegations, Capital Public Radio reports.

Stephen Davey was placed in December 2015 on paid administrative leave and forced two months later from Gaines' office.

Asked for comment, Gaines' office issued a statement about Davey facing personal challenges. Gaines decided to counsel him and give him the chance to earn some money, according to the report.

Gaines' district includes Nevada County.

— The Union staff