Report: Former staff for state Sen. Ted Gaines paid after ouster over sexual harassment allegations
February 8, 2018
Report: Former Gaines staffer still paid after ouster
A former chief of staff for state Sen. Ted Gaines has been paid some $260,000 by his former boss and his wife's political campaigns since he was ousted from his position over sexual harassment allegations, Capital Public Radio reports.
Stephen Davey was placed in December 2015 on paid administrative leave and forced two months later from Gaines' office.
Asked for comment, Gaines' office issued a statement about Davey facing personal challenges. Gaines decided to counsel him and give him the chance to earn some money, according to the report.
Gaines' district includes Nevada County.
— The Union staff
Trending In: Local News
- UPDATE: CHP IDs two men killed in Monday’s Highway 20 crash
- Sierra Doctors office in Grass Valley closes down
- Sealed documents detail allegations against former Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy
- Possible decision today in Nevada County kidnapping, false imprisonment case
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: CHP IDs two men killed in Monday’s Highway 20 crash
- Tow truck drivers to honor Grass Valley man who died in Hwy 20 wreck
- Sealed documents detail allegations against former Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy
- UPDATE: Two die in crash on Hwy. 20; Fatalities along stretch in last week-and-a-half reach six
- UPDATE: 1-way traffic on Highway 49 near Marysville Road in Sierra City