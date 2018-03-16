Rep. LaMalfa accepting submissions for congressional art competition
March 16, 2018
LaMalfa accepting submissions for congressional art competition
Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) is accepting submissions for the 2018 Congressional High School Art Competition. The theme for this year's competition is based off the song America the Beautiful.
"Each year, I look forward to the artwork submitted by talented North State students for the Congressional Art Competition," LaMalfa said in a news release. "It's a wonderful opportunity for students to compete to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol. This year's theme for our district, America the Beautiful, will demonstrate the patriotism of our communities and the love for country that we all possess in Northern California."
The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol as part of a nationwide exhibit dedicated to displaying the talents of young people representing each state. Information regarding the guidelines for the competition can be found here.
All artwork may be submitted by Tuesday, May 1, to any of Rep. LaMalfa's district offices, listed below. The competition winner will be selected by a panel of local community members and announced on May 8. For any questions regarding this year's competition or to schedule an artwork drop off time, please contact LaMalfa's Auburn District Office, 2399 Rickenbacker Way, Auburn, CA 95602, or call 530-878-5035
Source: Office of Rep. Doug LaMalfa.
