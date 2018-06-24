REInfusion Center opens in Grass Valley

There are few universal truths, but one of the most undeniable is that no one likes to go to the doctor — especially when they know an IV will be involved.

The REInfusion Center on Sierra College Drive is looking to change that trend. The center opened for business in April and offers patients a comfortable environment in which to receive their intravenous injections.

While watching television or using the center's WiFi connection, patients can receive a number of therapies including hydration, pain management, anti-hemophilic factors, anti-emetic and more.

"The hospital was getting flooded with patients," said Tanya Carson, administrator of The REInfusion Center. "We wanted to offer a different alternative to the community so they don't feel like they have to go to the hospital. That can be scary and make them feel worse."

Patients can relax in massage chairs during their treatment, and the center accepts insurance, MediCAL and Medicare.

Carson said although they have the necessary equipment, the center is not yet able to provide chemotherapy treatments. She said eventually they would like to get the proper licensing to offer the service, noting many chemotherapy treatments take up to 8 hours or more.

The center employs a full-time, registered nurse who is trained and licensed for the intravenous services they provide. New patients of the center will need to be referred by a physician or other medical professional.

The REInfusion Center is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care and the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission.