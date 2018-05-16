Rehabilitation continues of Lions Lake at Nevada County Fairgrounds

The rehabilitation of Lions Lake at the Nevada County Fairgrounds — a project that includes new walking trails and picnic tables — has closed public access to the pond past Memorial Day.

The fairgrounds opted to partially drain the lake to remove silt and replace a block wall with one made of rock, all part of Phase I. That phase also includes replacing failed culverts, stabilizing the shoreline and building the walking trails, said Wendy Oaks, the fairgrounds' information officer, in an email.

The first phase will end in about two weeks. Lake access won't resume until after the Strawberry Music Festival over the Memorial Day weekend.

"When completed the lake will be healthier and there will be new walking trails around the lake," Oaks said in an email. "It's important to note that the lake will not be fully drained."

The project has harmed no animals, said Jan Blake, executive director of the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, in an email.

Phase II will install benches and picnic tables by the lake near the RV camping area at the McCourtney Road fairgrounds. There's no estimated timeline for completing that part of the project, Oaks said.

Recommended Stories For You

"The final phase will be to have the community participate and install picnic tables, benches and shade structures with their logos attached to finish this beautification project," Blake said.

According to Blake, Robinson Enterprises won a $150,000 bid to perform the project. A handful of organizations provided funding or time, and the exact project cost is unknown, she added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.