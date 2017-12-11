Registration open for naturalist course with Sierra Streams Institute

Early bird registration for the 2018 California Naturalist Course at Sierra Streams Institute is now open.

Sierra Streams Institute is partnering with the University of California to teach the certificated course, which has a broad focus on the natural history of California.

According to a news release, the course includes 10 presentation nights on Wednesdays from March 7-May 16 and includes three Saturday field trips. Classes will be held at the meeting hall on the Woolman Outdoor School campus.

Lectures and field trips led by Sierra Streams Institute staff and local guest speakers are geared to give participants the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to engage with environmental science content. The course also provides excellent opportunities to volunteer for and be a part of a wide array of environmental nonprofit organizations including SYRCL, The Sierra Fund, Bear Yuba Land Trust, Wolf Creek Community Alliance and more. Classes will focus on local geology, hydrology, forest ecology, and wildlife ecology as well as make connections to global environmental issues. Students will participate in field trips where they will gain field methods experience in phenology studies, birding, wildlife survey techniques and forest management.

Joanne Hild, Sierra Streams Institute executive director, said the program is "an amazing opportunity to create more citizen scientists. All local watersheds will benefit from this infusion of new and enthusiastic environmental stewards."

The course includes a capstone project that gives participants a project to practice the art of being a naturalist. Participants choose a topic of interest to explore in depth guided by the expertise of Sierra Streams Institute scientists, or experts at other local scientific environmental organizations.

Students who register by Feb. 1 can get the early registration tuition of $425; thereafter, tuition is $475. To sign up or to learn more about the course go to: http://www.cnssi.wordpress.com or contact Sol Henson at cnssi@sierrastreams.org or at 530 265-6090, ext. 207.

Source: Sierra Streams Institute