Redwood mulch giveaway slated for June 2 at Nevada County Fairgrounds

The third annual Mulch Magic Giveaway will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 2 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Gate 8.

Nearly 150 cubic yards of shredded redwood will be handed out free on a first-come first-served basis, courtesy of Nevada Irrigation District and sponsors Nevada County Resource Conservation District and the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The mulch will be available to participants in the order that they arrive, while supplies last.

The mulch is provided in bulk and will require a truck. Also, participants are asked to self-load the mulch, meaning everyone must provide their own shovels, containers and tarps to cover the loads.

The limit is 1 cubic yard of mulch (enough to fill a pick-up truck) per vehicle. The material is for personal use only, not for resale or commercial use.

For more information about the event, contact Kaycee Strong at 530-273-6185, ext. 244 or email strongk@nidwater.com

NID modifies mercury removal project

The Nevada Irrigation District board on Wednesday adopted an addendum to the Combie Reservoir Sediment and Mercury Removal Project.

The board voted unanimously to adopt a modification to allow a dry removal process to supplement the wet removal process during the low water season. The process will use earthmoving equipment, including tracked excavators, bulldozers, front loaders and dump trucks. This would better allow NID to achieve the planned removal objectives of 150,000 to 200,000 tons. The proposed changes would not be substantial, and will not require a Subsequent Mitigated Negative Declaration or an Environmental Impact Report.

In other news, the general manager reported district water storage is 265,961 acre-feet, which is 127 percent of average for the year and 98 percent maximum reservoir capacity. Snowpack is 40 percent of average.

The next regular meeting of the NID board of directors will be held at 9 a.m. on June 27, at the NID Business Center located at 1036 West Main St., Grass Valley. NID board meetings are open to the public.