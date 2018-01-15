‘Redefining Prosperity’ wins People’s Choice Award at Wild and Scenic Film Festival

'Redefining Prosperity' wins People's Choice Award

Documentary film "Redefining Prosperity: The Gold Rushes of Nevada City" has won the People's Choice Award at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

The film, by John de Graaf (director), Greg Davis (photographer) and Jennifer Ekstrom (producer), studies the history of Nevada City and its emergence from gold-mining origins to a "second gold rush … based on nature, community and a sense of place. … with the 'back to the land movement' of the 1960s and '70s."

Redefining Prosperity, which features two dozen of Nevada City's most active citizens and their stories, was one of 13 films honored.

Visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org for more information.