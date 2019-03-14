Red Said Go tries to make life easier for moms

Find Red Said Go’s pocket belts at redsaidgo.com, or connect with other fashion professionals at Holyhead’s Facebook group “Nevada County Fashion Professionals.”

Wearing a fanny pack may warrant a stop from the fashion police. Sarah Holyhead's new pocket belt company could change that.

Holyhead started Red Said Go and a Nevada County Facebook fashion group, intending to make life easier for active women who wish to remain unencumbered by their items like large purses.

The idea for Red Said Go percolated in Holyhead's mind when she was playing with her first daughter, Tesla, in a Los Angeles park. Other women noticed she was wearing a belt that held her accessories in place and didn't hinder her interactions with Tesla. Holyhead thought her belt was efficient, but not in vogue with the women around her.

"It was very tribal and funky," she said, adding that it was made for someone attending Burning Man, a music festival that cultivates a non-mainstream culture.

Rather, Holyhead sought to design something fashionable for mothers, and set out to understand what they wanted. She meandered to different stores in Los Angeles, perusing similar objects in stores and online.

In late 2016, she relocated to Nevada County after her husband was offered a job in the area. While caring for their second child, Holyhead continued working on her business, developing designs and sourcing materials, forming Red Said Go in December 2018.

Part of the name "Red," was inspired by her second daughter, Reddix, who she birthed in the front seat of her Subaru while en route to the hospital.

Red Said Go's target market is women between 28 and 45 who want their hands free, whether that's because they are trying to be more interactive with their children, or want to more freely go for a stroll.

"A purse is always falling off your shoulder," said Holyhead, adding that they are cumbersome, preventing someone from being "in the moment" with their kids.

The online company does not yet have a storefront in Nevada County, and manufactures its products from Los Angeles. She plans to develop other products like a mini wallet and waist pack.

Holyhead's biggest challenge is selling her products to males.

"My ultimate dream would be to design the man purse,"she said, adding that a cross body bag may be culturally acceptable for men.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.