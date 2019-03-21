Recuperative care dorm at Hospitality House offers a chance to recover

Hospitality House opened a new recuperative care dormitory in October 2018.

"Even in these early stages, we're seeing the program's success," said Isaias Acosta, program manager at Hospitality House. "Of the 23 people who have utilized recuperative care thus far, the average stay was only 10 days.

"This is a big deal. Guests at the shelter are able to recover completely from their injuries in one safe location, decreasing their need for hospital treatment or extended care and recovery."

The recuperative care dormitory is designed to house homeless patients released from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to Hospitality House where they can continue to rest and recuperate 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the shelter. The dormitory can serve up to four guests at a time.

"Dignity Health recognizes the need for medical respite for those experiencing homelessness in the communities we serve," said Brian Evans, president, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. "We are thrilled about the program's success to date and so thankful for our partnership with the County of Nevada and Hospitality House."

In addition to resting at the shelter, in-house physical therapy has also been provided to guests in recuperative care as needed through the hospital, reducing the number of repeat hospital visits. Previously, all guests, except for caregivers at Hospitality House, were required to leave the shelter each day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., which can be challenging for someone recovering from a serious injury.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the release, of the 23 who used the program so far, 52 percent have graduated from recuperative care to the high barrier dormitory at Hospitality House, also known as the sober living dormitory. All of these guests are now candidates to move into housing.

"We are excited to see the initial positive impacts the recuperative care program is creating," said Mike Dent, Director of Housing and Child Support Services. "The Board of Supervisors priority on homelessness is focused around community partnerships to create an expanded system of coordinated care and supportive services.

"This program helps mitigate the impacts of homelessness on the community by providing purposeful care to our homeless residents, reducing their need for frequent ER visits and improving outcomes by providing a place to recover from their medical treatment. We are very grateful to have community partners like Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospitality House to help us make meaningful progress on these hard community issues."

To learn more about the recuperative care dormitory, contact Program Manager Isaias Acosta at 530-615-6679.

Source: Hospitality House