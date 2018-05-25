Recreational use advisory for Lake Wildwood still in effect due to last year’s E. coli outbreak

Last year, the Lake Wildwood Homeowners Association closed Lake Wildwood's five public beaches upon the advisement of Nevada County Health Officials following an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that caused 18 adults and children to fall ill.

The original source of last year's E. coli outbreak has not yet been determined, but the investigation continues, and the county has contracted with an external expert who is recommending investigative steps to be taken. If the primary source of last year's contamination is not identified, the secondary goal is to utilize the contracted expert to recommend a monitoring and testing protocol that helps to ensure the public's health and safety.

Staff from the County's Public Health and Environmental Health Departments will continue to work closely with the representatives from Lake Wildwood on achieving these goals.

Until that time, the Public Health Department continues to recommend not engaging in any recreational activities at Lake Wildwood that could result in the ingestion of lake water (e.g., swimming, splashing, waterskiing). If someone does engage in recreational activities, we recommend that they wash their hands thoroughly after recreating in order to prevent the unintentional ingestion of potentially harmful bacteria.

This advisory is most critical for more vulnerable populations including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.

For more information about E.coli, visit the California Department of Public Health's website located at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/E-coli-O157H7.aspx or visit the CDC's website located at https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.