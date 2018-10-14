Ready, aim (at the) fire! Higgins Fire Protection District hosts annual open house

Higgins Fire Protection District in South County hosted its family friendly open house Saturday.

The day offered special appearances by Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, a meet-and-greet with firefighters, a display of antique and modern fire engines, "jaws of life" demonstrations, fire extinguisher training and more. CALSTAR and CHP air rescue ambulances were on hand, as was information on PG&E's new Wildfire Monitoring Program.

Higgins Fire District has served the 12,000 residents on 91 square miles of South Nevada County in Northern California for 40 years, mutually assisted by adjoining fire districts and Cal Fire.