Ray Shine Scholarship awards $1,500 for prize-winning Bar Association essay

The Nevada County Bar Association will accept entries in its 2018 High School Essay Scholarship Contest through Monday, Oct. 15.

Essays should be written on this year's theme: "Separation of Powers: Framework for Freedom."

First-place wins the $1,500 Ray Shine Memorial Scholarship. Second prize earns $1,000 and third prize wins a $500 award.

The scholarship is open to all public, private and home-schooled high school students in Nevada County. The entry requires an essay answering a one page-prompt (See prompt with this story at TheUnion.com). The essay should be the applicant's original work, no more than 500 words.

The application form and essay must be returned by mail, fax or email: to: Nevada County Bar Association, c/o Stephen C. Baker, Diamond Baker Mitchell LLP, 149 Crown Point Court, Suite B, Grass Valley, CA 95945; 530-272-8463 (fax); sbaker@diamondbaker.com.

Nevada County Bar Association by The Union on Scribd