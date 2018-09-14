Random Acts of Kindness event set for Nevada County on Oct. 6

Where: Anew Day, at 117 New Mohawk Rd. St. A, in Nevada City

When: 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 6

Come October, the 5th annual fundraising Random Acts of Kindness event is set to take place, according to a release.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 6, hundreds of individuals and organizations will serve Nevada County through the community-based event.

From roadside, park and school clean-up, to firewood delivery and stacking and trail restoration, Nevada County youth and adults will work to clean and refresh our Nevada County's streets and neighborhoods. Children under 13 are asked to be accompanied by an adult.

All participants will receive a free event t-shirt and are invited to a no-cost, after-event celebration barbecue at Anew Day, at 117 New Mohawk Rd. St. A, in Nevada City.

For registration and more information visit http://www.therakeevent.com or call Anew Day at 530-470-9111.

All proceeds through sponsorship or otherwise benefit Anew Day, a nonprofit organization serving the Nevada County community since 2006 by offering free and low-cost counseling services.

