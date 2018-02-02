Rally set for Sunday for Republican candidate for Governor

Republican Candidate for Governor, Assemblyman Travis Allen will hold a rally from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday on the West steps of the Capital building in Sacramento.

Travis is set present his plan to fix California's outdated infrastructure and low-ranking schools; to reduce oppressive taxes and regulations; and to stop the corruption and lawlessness in our state government, according to a release.

This free event is open to anyone who would like to hear his vision for California. For transportation and more information, contact Eddie: 415-309-8000 or email: egarcia@reagan.com.

Source: Team Travis Allen