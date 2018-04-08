Rain storm causes few problems in Nevada County

The rainstorm that was predicted to bring heavy downpours to Nevada County moved out earlier than expected Saturday, with less rainfall totals being recorded than the forecasted 5 to 7 inches.

The foothills picked up 3.5 to 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather forecasters. Snow levels dropped to around 6,000 feet, with only a couple inches of snow to the Sierra crest.

Very few problems were reported, with a few downed trees and one small mudslide, according to online dispatch reports.

Monday promises to be sunny and warm — but that isn't expected to last for long, with higher elevations in the county possibly seeing a little bit of snow later in the week.

The next storm system is expected to arrive on Tuesday, and will be rather weak with little to no impact expected, according to the National Weather Service. A slightly stronger and colder storm system arrives Wednesday into Thursday, and could bring breezy winds along with mountain snow.

Moderate snow is possible at pass level, with a dusting of snow possible down to 3,000 feet, the weather service said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.