Rain returns to Nevada County, cool days and nights ahead

Nevada County residents went digging for their parkas and began donning umbrellas Wednesday when the region's first significant rainfall of the year came pouring down.

By Thursday afternoon, 24 hour rain totals put downtown Grass Valley at .81 inches of rain.

A thunderstorm traveling north along the Highway 49 corridor caught motorists in heavy downpours of rain and hail during the evening commute.

Slick roads after the first rain caused spin outs in some areas and various single vehicle collisions occurred over the past few days.

The increased weekend winds are forecast for late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, though meteorologists believe the Grass Valley area will not receive the brunt of the blustery event.

"Most of the wind is not going to effect Grass Valley," National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said Thursday afternoon.

"You may get some gusts up to 20 mph, a northeast wind, especially Sunday morning. It will get breezy and gusty at times but the stronger winds will be in Sacramento and down into the valley towards Marysville."

"Even though it just rained. A decent north wind is going to dry things out," Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Butron said.

Temperatures in the region will remain 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for the next 7 to 10 days with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows dropping to the upper 40s.

The lower-than-average temperatures are also helping to reduce the risk of wildfire.

"As the temperature drops the humidity goes up which lowers the potential for fires spreading and the ability for ignition," Butron said. "Certainly that helps alleviate some fire concerns, but wind has always been the big issue."

Nevada County is expected to dry out today, breaking to partly cloudy skies, but there's a chance of rain Saturday as well as a dusting of snow over the ridges and mountain passes.

Area firefighters have been paying attention to the amount of moisture needed to declare us clear of fire season.

"Although the rain yesterday was hopeful, it's not going to be a season-ending rain storm," Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Butron said Thursday. "We'll need more rainfall."

Burn bans are still in effect despite the recent rainfall, and burning of vegetation piles within city limits is never allowed.

Cal-Fire determines when the burn ban is lifted.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.