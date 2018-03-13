Rain, rain, rain: Active weather systems to continue through week — at least

Heavy rain cells brought nearly 3 inches of precipitation to Grass Valley, and much needed snow to the upper elevations Tuesday as the first of a series of weather systems moves into Northern California this week.

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 24-hour rain totals measured 2.43 inches, with the potential of another 0.6 inches before midnight.

Area creeks and rivers turned different shades of brown due to the sediment carried in the runoff. Mill Street residents, with Wolf Creek in their backyards, used sandbag walls reinforced with metal siding to keep the rising water at bay.

A 100 percent chance of rain forecast through Friday will keep property owners in flood prone areas weary, though meteorologists anticipate breaks in the weather.

"It won't be raining all of the time," National Weather Service Meteorologist Idamis Del Valle said. "There will be breaks, but looks like Thursday evening into early Friday will be a period of heavy rain."

Between 2 inches and 3 inches of rain is expected to fall between Wednesday and Saturday.

No low snow, yet

The lower elevations of Nevada County are expected to miss any sizable accumulations of snow with this coming system. However, elevations at or above 3,000 feet, including Cascade Shores, could see some snow.

"We're not expecting any snow in Grass Valley," Del Valle said. "Snow levels will be dropping to 3,500 to 4,500 (Wednesday) morning. The second system, dropping from 3,000 to 3,500 feet."

Forecasters are anticipating a break in the wet weather over the weekend into Monday, before more precipitation is expected to return next week.

"The next system will move in late Monday to Tuesday," Del Valle said. "There is still some uncertainty with that system in regards to timing and amounts, but it looks like the active pattern will continue into next week."

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.