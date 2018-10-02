Rain on the way; fire danger persists

The first significant rain of the season is headed our way and Grass Valley is poised to receive 0.25-0.5" of rainfall through Thursday, but not enough to declare us clear of the destructive 2018 Northern California wildfire season.

In fact, gusty winds forecast to exceed 40 mph over the weekend have meteorologists concerned for fire danger a year after high winds and faulty utility line maintenance sparked the Lobo and McCourtney Fires in Nevada County, the Wind Fire Complex in Yuba and Butte Counties, and the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, among others.

"Historically, October is the worst fire month for California," National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Dang said. "We get these north wind events in October."

The slow moving cold weather system brought Nevada County its first trace amounts of rain Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Another pulse of precipitation is expected to carry into the evening hours Wednesday as well as a potential for showers on Thursday.

"We'll have to wait and see how much precipitation we will get out of this event," Dang said, referencing the potential end of fire season. "Chances are that it will not be enough."

By Friday, the weather system should be clearing up and drying out before a weekend wind event is forecast to blow through the valleys and over ridge tops.

"You guys are situated where it may hit you and it may not," Dang said about the wind event.

The timing of the wind event will become clearer as the weekend approaches, though conservative estimates call for winds in excess of 40 mph.

A light dusting of snow over the ridge tops and passes of the Sierra Nevada could also occur throughout the extended forecast, which is 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

"It's certainly possible we may warm up again," Dang said. "But we won't see that for the next 7 to 10 days."

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.