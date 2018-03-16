Rain, hail and snow — oh my: Wintry weather causes travel headaches

The last wave of a winter storm rolled through Nevada County Friday, but not before causing traffic snarls, vehicle collisions and road closures that stretched first responders thin during the evening commute.

The California Highway Patrol called for the temporary closure of Idaho-Maryland at Brunswick Road when snowfall along the Brunswick hill caused vehicle spinouts and a school bus crash.

Motorists along the side of Brunswick Road pushed vehicles out of the way, while others installed tire chains.

Thunderstorm activity and a lightning strike over the 20,000 block of McCourtney Road caused a false structure fire alarm Friday afternoon while vehicle collisions occurred along Highway 49, Auburn Street and Idaho-Maryland Road.

Elevations across the county received periods of rain, hail and snow throughout the day Friday.

Rough and Ready received 1.92 inches of precipitation during a 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. Grass Valley totaled 1.05 inches near Main Street, 1.25 inches at the Nevada County Airport, 1.23 inches in Nevada City and 1.49 inches in Chicago Park, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow from the past week has accumulated in Cascade Shores, at 3,284 feet in elevation, where residents used snow blowers to clear driveways.

The last of the storm is expected to move out of the region today, and forecasters are calling for dry and sunny weather Sunday and Monday.

A warmer precipitation event is being forecast for the Northern Sierra Nevada by midweek Tuesday or Wednesday, reducing the chance of low snow in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

