Rain, grey and more rain for Nevada County

If April showers bring May flowers, Nevada County is in luck.

The area is expected to see rain for much of the week, including Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

There is expected to be a break from rain today, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the weather service. The valley will receive about a quarter of an inch of rain, while the foothills will get about a half an inch on Thursday, she said.

Another system is coming in Friday and Saturday, said Chandler-Cooley. The county is expected to receive two to three inches of rain through that time.

"Rain will become heavier Friday morning," she said, and will linger through early Sunday for the Grass Valley area.

The continued rain means snow for residents living above 6,500 feet beginning, according to the weather service. That could also mean snow in the Sierra region above 5,500 feet on early Saturday, said Chandler-Cooley.

Recommended Stories For You

Chain controls are recommended by the weather service beginning Tuesday through Saturday, said the meteorologist. The biggest deposits of snow should have tapered off after Tuesday.

"It looks like the heaviest snow is mostly done," said Chandler-Cooley.

The county should expect temperatures around the mid to low 50s for the foothills and the mid 40s for the mountains through the week, said Chandler-Cooley.

"Temperatures are not going to change too much with this system," she said.

Although wind is expected to hit northern California, it won't include lower elevation levels of Nevada County.

"On Thursday the wind will be limited to the valley," said Chandler-Cooley. "The mountains could see up to 40 miles per hour."

In higher elevations, the meteorologist warned of driving at levels above 6,500 feet as drivers will have low visibility.

"With the strong wind coming in this weekend," she said, "we always try to tell people to avoid driving during the storm."

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.