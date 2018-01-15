Rain forecast this week for Nevada County; precipitation doesn’t compare with last winter

Temperatures are expected to plunge this week across Nevada County, a change that could help the region and state's weak snowpack, the National Weather Service said.

Two weather systems will move this week through the county. The first, arriving last night, is expected to bring a quarter to a half inch of rain. The second, hitting Wednesday night, should bring 1 to 2 inches, meteorologist Cory Mueller said.

"That one does look a little bit stronger," Mueller said of the second system.

That system will usher in much colder air, dropping today's forecast high of 54 to 44 by Friday.

The cold is necessary for building snowpack, which is at 18 percent of normal for Northern California, Mueller said.

"If you have the warmer temperatures, you're going to start melting that snowpack," he said.

Recommended Stories For You

UP THE HILL

After a series of dry days, the Truckee and Tahoe region can expect to get some snow later this week, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said. The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain today. The high should be near 45 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

The outlook brightens Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 51. Rain and snow then become likely Thursday, with the best chance for snow in the evening. Snow is also in the forecast for Friday.

"We've been telling people, bottom line, if you have travel plans you should pay attention to the weather forecast, and expect delays this weekend" said Scott McGuire, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Expect several inches of snow by the end of this week, and at least a foot of snow at 7,000 feet and above elevations.

CLOSER TO HOME

The anticipated rain also will help with the area's precipitation levels. Mueller said Grass Valley had 51.06 inches fall from Oct. 1, 2016, to Jan. 15, 2017. Only 20.71 inches have fallen during the same time this rain year.

Forecasts call for mostly cloudy skies today with highs around 54. The chance of rain is 70 percent. Temperatures will drop to 43 tonight, when it'll be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will be party sunny with highs near 57. There's a 40 percent chance of rain that night, when lows will dip to 44.

More rain is expected Thursday. Highs will reach to 51 during the day and drop to 37 at night.

Friday's highs will climb to only 44. Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows will bottom out around 32 at night.

It appears that the rain will break for Saturday and return Sunday. Temperatures will reach the high 40s both days.

— The Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union based in Truckee, contributed to this report.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.