Railing repair scheduled on East Main in Grass Valley

Submitted to The Union

East Main Street, between Eureka Street and Bennett Street, will be subject to traffic control for railing repair work near Murphy Street on Thursday, according to a release.

The Traffic Control System will use one-way traffic control between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon (weather permitting). Delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Officials ask drivers observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Source: City of Grass Valley

