Railing repair scheduled on East Main in Grass Valley
January 1, 2019
East Main Street, between Eureka Street and Bennett Street, will be subject to traffic control for railing repair work near Murphy Street on Thursday, according to a release.
The Traffic Control System will use one-way traffic control between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon (weather permitting). Delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Officials ask drivers observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.
Source: City of Grass Valley
Trending In: Local News
- Trespasser spits on Grass Valley officer, police say
- Pot rip-off victim files suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
- Nevada County police blotter: Grass Valley resident ‘swatted’
- Two people burned to death at Yuba County homeless encampment
- Cannabusiness pioneers Thrive Society open doors in Nevada City
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.