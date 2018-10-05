Railbus celebrates 10,000th rider in Nevada City

Moriah Sawatzky, a seventh grader at CORE Placer Charter School in Colfax, was one of 20 passengers to take a railbus ride while on a field trip to the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum on Sept. 28. Much to Sawatzky's surprise, she was honored for being the railbus' 10,000th passenger. Accompanied by her sister and her mother, she was presented with a railroad hat and certificate commemorating her new celebrity.

Volunteers at the Museum say they are very pleased with this milestone, given the short history of railbus operations.