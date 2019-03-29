Race tiny boats at Wolf Creek Community Alliance fundraiser

A fundraiser for the Wolf Creek Community Alliance is scheduled from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on April 7 at Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley. As part of the "Know Your Watershed" campaign, the event will begin with tiny biodegradable boat races in Wolf Creek and a water quality monitoring demonstration. Prizes will be awarded. At 3:30 p.m. there will be a "State of Wolf Creek" presentation, following by live music and dancing from 4 to 7 p.m. Live entertainment will include Charly Price, Harmony Groove and The New Peace Choir.