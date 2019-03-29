Put some rock in your roll

KNOW & GO WHAT: Salmon Presents Your Alibi with California Riot Act and 3 Peligros WHERE: Coopers Ale Works, 235 Commercial Street, Nevada City WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 9:00 p.m. TICKETS: $10 at the door

Salmon Presents another energetic rock show with three powerhouse bands this Saturday at Cooper's Ale Works in Nevada City.

Opening the show is California Riot Act from Auburn, and 3 Peligros from Truckee. Both bands are hard rock trios with powerful live performances. Headlining the show is local punk rock supergroup Your Alibi, whih has members from Uncle Scam and Lonely Kings. They are currently writing their debut album and will be playing some of that new material at the show. The five-piece high octane rockers are sure to leave the crowd wanting more with their epic riffs, powerful rhythms, and insightful lyrics.

Admission is $10 at the door. 21 and over only.