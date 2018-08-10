Pulling their weight: First tractor pull draws rave reviews at Nevada County Fair (PHOTO GALLERY)

Those attending the inaugural showcase of the All Star All American Truck and Tractor Pull were brought to their feet in excitement and offered raucous cheers of horsepower-fueled joy at the Nevada County Fair.

"I'd like to see them again next year," Nevada County's Kyle Zuccaro said.

Zuccaro and friend Nate Taylor praised the display of muscle-power prowess among a group of friends following the competition Thursday night.

"It was a better improvement from the dirt bikes," Taylor said. "A definite improvement than anything before."

Previous runs of the Nevada County Fair showcased two back-to-back nights of the Flying U Extreme Rodeo, which changed this year by introducing the tractor pull to the slowest night of the fair, according to fair organizers.

Torque-producing machines from five different pulling classes, including the multi-engine Outlaw Unlimited Tractors, the Super Modified 4-wheel drive trucks, and the Street Warrior local participation class, wowed the crowd at the fair arena.

The pulling rigs, with names such as "Max Kakl" "Git R Done" and "Vindicator," were each attached to a weighted sled and judged on their ability to pull the sled.

The multi-engine Outlaw class was particularly enjoyed by the audience, slinging dirt into the air as the unmuffled sound of up to four high performance V-8 engines propelled the tractors forward.

Fair organizers will be considering bringing the tractor pull back for next year's fair and are hoping there might be more entrants, including the Street Warrior local participation class.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.