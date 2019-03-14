Pugs to the rescue: Adopted pups help kittens find new homes

Maddie's Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, has created a special public service announcement to encourage kitten fostering ahead of the hectic kitten season at animal shelters.

Hamilton Pug and his brother Rufus have fostered several kittens and cats this past year in their New York City apartment, which they lovingly refer to as the #pugbnb. By providing a safe and warm environment, Hamilton and Rufus get these tiny felines ready for adoption by socializing them to the activity of everyday life in a home with humans, and possibly other animals.

"Kitten season is stressful for even the most experienced animal shelters, and foster homes help to relieve the pressure that is put on animal shelters each spring and summer," said Kelly Duer, Foster Care Specialist at Maddie's Fund. "Fostering not only helps the individual animal, but frees up space in the shelter, allowing organizations to save even more lives."

The adventures in kitten fostering have been well documented on social media and demonstrate how fun and rewarding fostering can be, so the announcement was a natural extension. This short video can be used by animal shelters to help promote their individual foster care programs, as well as to encourage the general public to seek out fostering opportunities in their local area.

"We think fostering is a job for just about anyone," said Mary Ippoliti-Smith of the Executive Leadership Team at Maddie's Fund. "Foster care is the gold standard in lifesaving, and foster caregivers are VIPs of our movement. There are many types of foster programs to choose from. So whether you prefer kittens or puppies, live in a studio apartment or a large home, have a few days or a few months, there is a foster program that's right for you."

To view the public service announcement visit http://www.maddiesfund.org/fostering-is-a-job-for-everyone.