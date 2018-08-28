Public meeting set on proposed fire restrictions in Yuba River canyon

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is considering a ban on open fire along the South Yuba River corridor as a pilot program, and will be hosting a public meeting to discuss a possible urgency ordinance on Tuesday.

The proposed ban would run through the end of Cal Fire's declared fire season this year, and then next year would begin the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend. After the fires last October, it is a top Board of Supervisors priority to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Nevada County will present the proposed urgency ordinance and receive public comment from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, in the Board Chambers at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City. Residents can view the draft proposed ordinance and submit comments online at http://www.tinyurl.com/yubafireban.

The South Yuba River is designated as a state Wild and Scenic River that contains extraordinary scenic, recreation, fishery, and wildlife values of statewide significance that deserve to be preserved and protected in their free-flowing state.

With an estimated 800,000 people visiting the South Yuba each year, the hazards of a human-caused fire warrant the consideration of preventative actions. As a way to prevent the extreme fire danger in the area, the urgency ordinance would ban open fires within a quarter mile of the high mark along the South Yuba River. This proposed ordinance is scheduled to go before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 11, during the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.

Source: Nevada County