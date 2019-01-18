Public invited to Women’s March, discussion in Nevada City

The Women's Wave continues in the birthplace of the 19th Amendment and Wild & Scenic Film Festival, the largest environmental film fest of its kind in the United States, according to a release.

Everyone is welcome to participate in downtown Nevada City at Robinson Plaza at noon Saturday for a short kick off program. That will be followed by a sidewalk-only march through historic Nevada City and wrap up with Facebook Live Women's March Roundtable Discussion. That is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival Media Lounge at The Nevada City Winery, hosted by See Jane Do's, Elisa Parker.

"The first march I was in Washington, D.C., and last year I attended Sacramento Women's March," Parker said. "This year, with the timing of the Film Festival and recent wild fires, it felt important to be closer to home creating connection and learning from some of the most inspiring activists in the world. This movement isn't directed by just a handful of people. It is about every single one of us rising up as a leader to voice and determine the direction of our country, protect our democracy, our communities and co-create systems that are driven by equity and inclusivity."

A number of reasons abound for people interested in participating.

"As a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and teacher, I am participating in the Women's March because I am concerned about the world we will leave for seven generations to come." Wild and Scenic special guest and Women's March speaker Catherine Flowers said.

Flowers is featured in the film, The Accidental Environmentalist and is a Senior Fellow for the Environmental Justice and Civic Engagement at the Center for Earth Ethics. She is also the founder of the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise Community Development Corporation which seeks to address the root causes of poverty by seeking sustainable solutions.

Featured rally speakers include Lee-Anne Walters of Flint, Michigan, a Goldman Environmental Prize recipient 2018. Walters led a citizens' movement that tested the tap water in Flint and exposed the Flint water crisis.

Also scheduled is Shelly Covert of the Nevada City Rancheria, Nisenan tribe and Alicia Lewis of We Said Enough and social justice advocate working to elevate the Latinx community

Performers will include Maren Metke and Lindsay Bellows along with the Peace Choir.

Source: Women's March organizers