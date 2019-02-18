Public input sought for Pioneer Park improvements in Nevada City

The City of Nevada City is looking for public comments on the type of development, improvements or renovations the public would like to see at Pioneer Park. California voters passed Proposition 68: Parks & Water Bond in the 2018 election. The city now has the opportunity to apply for funds to create a new park, expand or renovate an existing park. The city receives many requests about new features, equipment or facilities at Pioneer Park. This meeting will give city staff a chance to review some of those requests and prioritize. The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Seaman's Lodge in Pioneer Park. For questions, call Dawn Zydonis, Parks & Recreation manager at 530-265-2496, ext. 129 or email dawn.zydonis@nevadacityca.gov.