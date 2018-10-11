Projects lead to increased water turbidity for some NID customers

In an effort to accommodate both a sediment removal project and a hydroelectric upgrade project during the annual fall drawdown at Combie Reservoir, the Nevada Irrigation District reduced reservoir water to levels not seen in years, according to a release.

The drop in water elevation has caused a hydraulic scouring of previously settled silt in the bottom of the reservoir that has quickly created an increase of turbidity outflowing from the reservoir and into the Bear River, the release stated.

NID staff is on-site with aerial and field assessments, and has determined that the cloudy water has been a result of river scouring at low water levels and not as a result of the sediment removal or hydroelectric projects occurring. NID is currently taking measures to monitor water quality and fisheries habitat in the Bear River downstream of Combie.

NID has reached out to the California Fish and Wildlife Department and the California Regional Water Quality Control Board regarding the issue. At this time, NID is actively engaged with professional biologists, regulatory agencies and district staff to determine solutions, the release stated.

"NID continues to ensure water delivery to customers remain of paramount concern" the release stated. "We anticipate that Placer County NID irrigation water customers may experience turbid waters through the remainder of the irrigation season (Sunday). Treated water customers in the Lake of the Pines area and north Auburn, however, should not experience a change in water quality during this period."

Source: Nevada Irrigation District