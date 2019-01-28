Project results in a ‘better than ever’ Lions Lake at Nevada County Fairgrounds

What's old yet newer than it's ever been? That would be Lions Lake at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, as the Lions Club has restored the lake to its former glory, and some members say it's now better than ever.

The rehabilitation of Lions Lake — a project that includes new walking trails and picnic tables — partially drained the lake to remove silt and replace a block wall with one made of rock. It also replaced failed culverts and stabilized the shoreline, fairgrounds officials said. Benches and picnic tables were added by the lake near the RV camping area at the McCourtney Road fairgrounds.

Arnie Romanello, Lions Club president and fair board member, said the work was needed mainly due to the gradual deterioration of the grounds.

"Along the lines, money gets short and the fair is not able to maintain it properly," Romanello said, but noted the restoration was so thorough "(the lake) right now, it is better than it was originally."

The Nevada County Resource Conservation District dredged the lake to remove noxious weeds and tons of dirt and sediment. They also installed rock banks along the shore and the new culverts to improve water flow.

Jan Blake, executive director of the Resource Conservation District, said Robinson Enterprises won a $150,000 bid to complete the venture. A few organizations provided funds or labor, so the exact project value of the work completed is unknown, she added.

The Lions Club added a gravel path and four tables along the bank of the lake, and four benches are still on the way. Many bushes and weeds were removed from the shoreline to make the lake more accessible.

Campground visitors often go on walks around the lake, some meeting up in the mornings to walk their dogs together along the path. Romanello said the lake might very well be one of the reasons the California Assembly once designated the Nevada County Fairgrounds as "the state's most beautiful fairgrounds."

More than a human hangout

In 1950, the Lions Club came before the fair board and petitioned a lake for children under the licenced fishing age to fish. The Lions Club funded the lake by selling shares of it for one dollar each to the community. In an article published by The Union in 1950, Lions Lake was described as "a fishing haven for any boy or girl who could assemble a willow pole, string and safety pin."

Those who fish Lions Lake might not expect to catch trout, but they might be surprised.

Although trout cannot survive in water warmer than 54 degrees, Romanello said, some survivors of the annual fishing derby can be found for quite some time. But typically, after a few months, the trout are gone and those who cast their luck at the lake are more likely to reel in carp, catfish, bluegill and crappie, stocked by the Grass Valley Sportsman Club.

Ducks and Canada geese have made a home for themselves at the lake, including one bird who's achieved some acclaim.

Igor, which Romanello described as the largest and meanest goose in the lake, is the only gray goose regularly on the grounds. He said, if you visit the lake and hear an intimidating honk, it's likely that of Igor. Romanello said to also make sure Igor isn't nearby, if you intend to feed the duck because he will "hog" all the bread.

Visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com for more information on Lions Lake and the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Joule Noble is a Ghidotti Early College High School senior and an intern with The Union. Contact him at NCPCIntern@TheUnion.com.