Program on climate friendly food set for Grass Valley tonight

A special program, "Climate Friendly Food," will feature Malaika Bishop, Co-Director of Sierra Harvest, a Nevada County nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring the use of fresh and local foods, according to a release.

The evening begins at 5:30 tonight with pizza and beverages, followed by Malaika Bishop's presentation at 6 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street, Grass Valley.

Bishop, who received many awards for her advocacy for sustainable and healthy food, will be focusing on how to shop and cook to ensure, as she expresses it, "a healthy climate and a healthy you." In this program, attenders will learn the top five ways to make climate friendly food choices, from shopping to cooking, to lower our personal carbon footprints.

One of Bishop's main concerns is climate change and a rapidly warming planet. She underscores the point that, "as it turns out, the things that are healthier for the planet are healthier for us, too … eating more plants, less processed foods, and eating closer to home, will all help us live longer and, at the same time, help mitigate the impacts of climate change."

This program is being sponsored by the Nevada County Climate Change Coalition and the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains. It's free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 530-274-1519, or visit http://www.ncclimatechangecoalition.org

Source: Nevada County Climate Change Coalition