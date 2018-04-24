Probation arrest leads to damaged patrol car, Nevada County authorities say

A man initially arrested on a probation violation now faces a felony vandalism charge after he bent the door of a patrol car, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Kyle Lorence Estes, 27, no known address, also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction of a public officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Arrested Monday morning, he remained held Tuesday afternoon on the probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Deputies patrolling the area of the Penn Valley Shopping Center, 17422 Penn Valley Drive, spotted Estes around 9 a.m. Monday. Estes had personal items laying in the area and deputies approached him, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

The officers discovered Estes was on probation. A condition of that probation was that he can't drink alcohol, the sheriff said.

"He's also got a couple of alcohol containers," Royal said. "He appeared to be somewhat intoxicated."

Deputies handcuffed Estes and walked him to their patrol car. They then discovered Estes had something in his waistline. When they tried to take the item, Estes became combative, Royal said.

The deputies later discovered Estes had syringes and suspected methamphetamine, he added.

Deputies placed Estes in the patrol car and had to tie his feet, stopping him from kicking the window, the sheriff said.

"He literally bent the door at the window," Royal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.