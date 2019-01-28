Prioritize your health with upcoming classes

Connecting Point is hosting two free workshops to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health this year.

The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program is an evidence-based workshop for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caregivers. Tap into your strengths, take charge of your health, and learn to live well with diabetes. You'll leave this six-week class with a better understanding of the human body and risk factors for diabetes and gain tools for self-monitoring, symptom management, exercise and meal planning.

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program classes are on Thursdays, Feb. 14 through March 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Living Well with a Chronic Condition is geared toward folks with health conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, depression and emphysema. Over this six-week course, participants will share experiences, make action plans, and problem-solve alongside others with chronic conditions. This innovative and interactive workshop will help you improve your quality of life and lower your health care costs. You'll learn techniques for dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; build your strength and endurance; and learn how to effectively communicate with family, friends and health professionals.

Living Well with a Chronic Condition classes are on Tuesdays, March 5 through April 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Both classes are offered in partnership with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with assistance from the Nevada County Public Health Department.

All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.